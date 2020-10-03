China’s Xi sends sympathy message to President Trump over coronavirus infection

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy Saturday to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump following their coronavirus diagnosis, state TV reported.
“My wife, Peng Liyuan, and I express our sympathies to you and your wife and wish you a fast recovery,” state TV on its website cited the message as saying.
Chinese-US relations have tumbled to their lowest point in decades amid disputes over trade, technology, security, Beijing’s tightening of control over Hong Kong and complaints about abuses in China’s Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang.
Trump has blamed China, where the coronavirus outbreak began in December, of mishandling the outbreak and allowing it to spread.
