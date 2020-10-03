Coronavirus: France reports nearly 17,000 new COVID-19 cases

France on Saturday reported nearly 17,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, setting a new daily record.
The number of infections rose by 16,972 to a total of 606,625 cases, the health ministry said, more than the previous record of 16,096 registered last week.
The number of deaths increased by 49 to 32,198.
On Thursday, France called for 25,000 adult volunteers to enroll in a series of large-scale clinical trials aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of several COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
