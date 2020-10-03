CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: France reports nearly 17,000 new COVID-19 cases

People queue at a coronavirus free screening operation outside the Arcachon railway station, southwestern France, on July 24, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters Saturday 03 October 2020
Text size A A A

France on Saturday reported nearly 17,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, setting a new daily record.

The number of infections rose by 16,972 to a total of 606,625 cases, the health ministry said, more than the previous record of 16,096 registered last week.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The number of deaths increased by 49 to 32,198.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Thursday, France called for 25,000 adult volunteers to enroll in a series of large-scale clinical trials aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of several COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Paris to ban gatherings of more than 10 amid COVID-19 outbreak

US President Trump ‘doing very well’ after COVID-19 positive test: White House doctor

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 03 October 2020 KSA 21:30 - GMT 18:30

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top