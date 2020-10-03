Coronavirus: Hamas' deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri tests positive for COVID-19

Hamas’ deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri has tested positive for coronavirus, the Palestinian militant group announced on Thursday.

Al-Arouri “has taken all necessary health measures, and shall remain isolated until his recovery,” Hamas said in a statement on its official website.



Al-Arouri had met with officials from Hamas' rival Fatah in Turkey last week amid ongoing tensions between the two parties. Hamas clashed with Fatah following disputed elections in 2007, seizing control of the Gaza Strip, which it continues to govern today.



In August, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with a large delegation of Hamas leadership, including the Palestinian group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh and al-Arouri, both of whom have a $5 million bounty after being designated as terrorists by the US.

