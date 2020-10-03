Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports slight drop with 419 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia has reported 419 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry, marking a slight drop in the Kingdom’s daily COVID-19 cases.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
Of the new cases, 68 were detected in the city of Medina, 48 in Yarbu, and 45 in Mecca.
The health ministry also confirmed the 27 fatalities, raising the death toll to 4,850.
Meanwhile, an additional 626 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 320,974.
As most confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia have recovered, 954 out of the total 10,173 active cases remain in critical condition.
Read more:
US President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19
Lebanon to lockdown more than 100 districts amid COVID-19 outbreak
What is the experimental COVID-19 drug given to US President Trump?
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 03 October 2020 KSA 15:48 - GMT 12:48