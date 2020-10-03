CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Former counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. (AP)
The Associated Press, Washington Saturday 03 October 2020
US President Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.

Conway tweeted Friday that she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine.” “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added.


Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (C) and Attorney General William Barr (R). (AFP)

The President announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive on Friday, hours after his close adviser Hope Hicks had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House confirmed that Trump was hospitalized on Saturday after he was feeling “fatigued.”

Last Update: Saturday, 03 October 2020 KSA 06:38 - GMT 03:38

