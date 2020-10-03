Coronavirus: Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.

Conway tweeted Friday that she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine.” “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added.



Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️