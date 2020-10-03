Coronavirus: Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️
Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (C) and Attorney General William Barr (R). (AFP)
SHOW MORE
The President announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive on Friday, hours after his close adviser Hope Hicks had also tested positive for COVID-19.