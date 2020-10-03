Coronavirus: UAE records highest daily COVID-19 tally

The UAE on Saturday recorded 1,231 new coronavirus cases – the highest daily total recorded so far.
The UAE Health Ministry also reported two new virus-related deaths and that there had been 1,051 new recoveries.
The previous highest daily increase was recorded in mid-September when 1,007 new cases were detected within a 24-hour period.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Authorities have urged residents and citizens to take proper health precautions, including practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UAE researchers develop new portable COVID-19 test
Coronavirus: What is contact tracing, and how does it work?
Coronavirus: Dubai amends travel protocols, eliminates some requirements
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 03 October 2020 KSA 13:17 - GMT 10:17