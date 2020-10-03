CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE records highest daily COVID-19 tally

A member of hospital staff watches over people queuing to be tested, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE, April 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Lauren Holtmeier, Al Arabiya English Saturday 03 October 2020
Text size A A A

The UAE on Saturday recorded 1,231 new coronavirus cases – the highest daily total recorded so far.

The UAE Health Ministry also reported two new virus-related deaths and that there had been 1,051 new recoveries.

The previous highest daily increase was recorded in mid-September when 1,007 new cases were detected within a 24-hour period.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Authorities have urged residents and citizens to take proper health precautions, including practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE researchers develop new portable COVID-19 test

Coronavirus: What is contact tracing, and how does it work?

Coronavirus: Dubai amends travel protocols, eliminates some requirements

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 03 October 2020 KSA 13:17 - GMT 10:17

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top