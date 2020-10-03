Coronavirus: US President Trump given Remdesivir for COVID-19 infection

The White House physician says his medical team has “elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy” for US President Donald Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020
The White House said Trump's expected stay of “a few days” at the military hospital was precautionary, and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.
Trump walked out of the White House Friday evening wearing a mask and gave a thumbs-up to reporters but did not speak before boarding Marine One. Members of the aircrew, Secret Service agents and White House staff wore face coverings to protect themselves from the president onboard the helicopter.