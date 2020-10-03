Trump is ‘fatigued’, given experimental coronavirus drug, going to military hospital

US President Donald Trump remains “fatigued” after contracting coronavirus and has been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19, according to a memo by the president’s physician issued on Friday.

“Following PCR-confirmation of the President’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident,” Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said in the memo.

Regeneron’s experimental COVID-19 antibody cocktail remains in clinical trials.

“As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” he added.

Trump, 74, will be spending a “few days” at a military hospital, according to a statement from the White House.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

He will depart the White House by helicopter late Friday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a White House official said. The official said the visit was precautionary and that Trump would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Doctors urged the move so Trump could get immediate care if needed, the official said.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: “President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

Last Update: Saturday, 03 October 2020 KSA 01:08 - GMT 22:08