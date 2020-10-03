US President Trump ‘doing very well’ after COVID-19 positive test: White House doctor

US President Donald Trump is “doing very well” after testing positive for COVID-19, White House doctor Sean Conley said during a press conference on Saturday.
Trump has been “fever free” for 24 hours, Conley confirmed, adding that the president is not receiving supplemental oxygen and is not having difficulty breathing. However, the doctor did not confirm if the president previously needed an oxygen supply.
Conley did confirm that the president's symptoms include a cough and nasal congestion that “are now resolving and improving.”
A five-day treatment with Remdesivir is planned for Trump, according to the President’s medical staff.
Earlier in the day, Conley said Trump was feeling “fatigued” and was given an experimental antibody cocktail, according to a memo. Trump was also transported to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he will spend a “few days” as a precautionary measure.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, hours after the White House announced that one of the president’s closest advisors, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19.
