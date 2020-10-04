Coronavirus: Dubai fines five sports establishments for non-compliance during weekend

Five sports establishments were fined over the weekend for their failure to adhere to coronavirus countermeasures and safety guidelines, the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Dubai Economy announced on Sunday.

Those fined were found to not maintain social distancing measures and failed to mandate face mask use, according to the DSC.

Six other establishments were given a warning following an inspection of sports facilities across the emirate.

Teams from Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy have fined five sports establishments and issued warnings to six others for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/u5UsNO55mc — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) October 4, 2020

The move is comes amid the UAE’s latest crackdown on violators of COVID-19 protocols as daily case counts in the emirates have rapidly risen over the past few weeks.

The country on Saturday recorded 1,231 new cases in 24 hours, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak.

All clubs, academies, and sports and training centers in Dubai must enforce the precautionary measures at all times.

They must ensure that all individuals maintain a two-meter distance from other patrons, visitors’ temperatures are checked upon entry, and sanitizers are set up around the facility.

Facilities must keep records of their members – including names, telephone numbers, and visit dates – to ensure contact tracing can be done if needed.

UAE authorities have repeatedly urged the public to adhere to safety measures to ensure that the virus’s spread is contained.

