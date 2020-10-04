Coronavirus: India records over 75,000 new cases, highest daily tally globally

India has registered 75,829 confirmed coronaviruses cases in the past 24 hours, a day after crossing 100,000 fatalities.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
The Health Ministry raised India’s confirmed total to more than 6.5 million on Sunday and said at least 101,782 people have died of COVID-19.
India is still registering the highest number of daily cases globally but with the recovery rate at more than 83 percent, the number of those cured has surpassed 5.5 million, the Health Ministry said.
India also has the low fatality rate of 1.56 percent, which is nearly half of the global one.
The Health Ministry credited the increased testing in the country to a sustained low death rate. India has conducted nearly 79 million tests so far, according to official data.
India is preparing to reopen cinemas and entertainment parks with limited capacity beginning Oct. 15, in an effort to revive the economy. Health experts warn the move has the potential for the virus to spread during the upcoming religious festival and winter season.
Read more:
Coronavirus: What is contact tracing, and how does it work?
Coronavirus: India's COVID-19 fatalities top 100,000
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 08:09 - GMT 05:09