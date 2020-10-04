Coronavirus: Iraqis flock to Baghdad’s largest amusement park after months of closure

Carrying footballs, bags of food and cotton candy, Baghdad residents can finally return to their city’s largest amusement park, al-Zawraa, that reopened last week following months of closure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Visitors enjoyed the park’s fun rides, green picnic lanes and shaded walking paths after a summer mostly spent at home.

Saleh Daoud said he drove all the way to Fallujah to spend a day with his family who suffered from isolation over the past months, as both the children’s school and his workplace were shut down.

Iraqi families visit Al-Zawraa Amusement Park that reopened after the coronavirus restrictions were eased, in Baghdad, Iraq. (Reuters)

Park authorities installed a disinfection gate and a temperature scanner at the entrance of the park and visitors were required to wear face masks.

In mid-September, restaurants and hotels were allowed to reopen in the capital under certain conditions.

The coronavirus continues to spread in Iraq, with about 3,400 to 5,000 new cases recorded on a daily basis over the past week.

Families remain scared of the pandemic, Baghdad resident Randa Mohammed told Reuters, adding that hers did feel better after finally going out.

On September 27, Iraqi health authorities recorded 3,481 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 349,450, including 8,990 deaths.

