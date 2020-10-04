CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: New York mayor announces shutdown plan for nine neighborhoods

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with principal of P.S. 59 Cherry-Ann Joseph-Hislop as they tour a classroom following the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City. (Reuters)
AFP Sunday 04 October 2020
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he planned to put nine neighborhoods back under tight shutdowns as Covid-19 cases rise in the city, which had largely controlled the pandemic after a catastrophic outbreak.

“Today, unfortunately, is not a day for celebration,” de Blasio said, announcing he would ask to close nonessential businesses and all schools in nine neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens.

The proposal, which must be approved by state Governor Andrew Cuomo, marks the first major setback in the city’s reopening since it was hit hard by the coronavirus in March.

New York City has lost almost 24,000 people to the virus.

Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 20:53 - GMT 17:53

