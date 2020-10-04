Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 390 new infections, 511 recoveries in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia detected 390 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 336,387, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (390) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (25) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (511) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (321,485) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/Vo1aGZ0YzF— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) October 4, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 15:43 - GMT 12:43