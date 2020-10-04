CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 390 new infections, 511 recoveries in 24 hours

A man walks past a mural of King Salman bin Abdulaziz. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 04 October 2020
Saudi Arabia detected 390 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 336,387, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Medina and Meccan recorded 48 new cases each, while Riyadh recorded 29 cases and Jeddah recorded 11.

The other infections were reported in cities and governorates across the Kingdom.

Twenty-five people died due to complications caused by COVID-19. This brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the country to 4,875, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia rose to 321,485 after 511 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 15:43 - GMT 12:43

