Coronavirus: Trump says in video he ‘feels better’, next few days will be ‘real test’

US President Donald Trump, who is being treated for coronavirus in a military hospital, said in a video on Saturday that he was not feeling well when he arrived, but he now “feels better.”

Trump, looking tired and pale, said in the video he posted on Twitter: “I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now… I think I will be back soon… I just wanted to tell you that I’m starting to feel good. Over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days... Over the next few days, we will know for sure.”

Trump had been taken on Friday from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington just hours after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The address came hours after differing assessments of his health from administration officials leaving it unclear how ill the president had become since he tested positive for coronavirus.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had told reporters: “The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery."

Sources familiar with Trump’s condition told Reuters that the President was given supplemental oxygen before he went to the hospital, and that the decision to hospitalize him came after he had experienced difficulty breathing and his oxygen level dropped.

However, White House doctor Sean Conley told reporters outside the hospital on Saturday that Trump had not experienced difficulty breathing, and was not given oxygen at Walter Reed.



"The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made," Conley said. He declined to give a timetable for Trump's possible release from the hospital.

