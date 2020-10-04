Coronavirus: UAE officials to hold media briefing after highest daily tally reported

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) is expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. local UAE time to discuss the latest coronavirus developments in the country, the authority announced on Sunday.
The press briefing will come only a day after the country recorded its highest daily tally of new infections.
In recent weeks, the UAE has been detecting more than 1,000 new cases a day – a drastic rise from daily reported case counts averaging just under 400 at the end of July.
Authorities have been clamping down on individuals and establishments who violate precautionary measures in an effort to combat the recent wave of infections.
Health officials have repeatedly urged the public to adhere to safety protocols at all times.
