Coronavirus: UAE records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases as infections rapidly rise

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,041 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 98,801, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHP) announced on Sunday.
The Ministry of Health conducts 108,906 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,041 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,001 recoveries and no death cases were registered today.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/pEsAXPHpuj— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 4, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 13:13 - GMT 10:13