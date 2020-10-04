CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases as infections rapidly rise

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 04 October 2020
The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,041 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 98,801, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHP) announced on Sunday.

This comes just a day after the country detected its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak.

There were no new deaths recorded on Sunday. The virus-related death toll in the UAE stands at 426, according to the MOHP.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 88,123 after 1,001 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) is expected to hold a special media briefing at 7 p.m. local UAE time on the latest COVID-19 developments in the country.

Sunday, 04 October 2020

