Coronavirus: UK’s Johnson says he’s sure Trump will ‘be fine’ after hospitalization

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he was sure US President Donald Trump, who has COVID-19, would be fine and was receiving the best possible care.
“I’m sure that President Trump is going to be fine. He’s got the best possible care... He just needs, I mean, the most important thing to do is to follow his doctors’ advice, he’s got superb medical advice,” Johnson said during an interview on BBC television.
Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and was hospitalized for a week, including three nights in intensive care.
He said he was fully recovered and was not suffering from so-called “long COVID” symptoms.
Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 12:53 - GMT 09:53