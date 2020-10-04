Coronavirus: President Trump continues to improve, could be discharged Monday

US President Donald Trump’s condition has continued to improve, his doctors said during a press briefing on Sunday.

Trump has remained without a fever since Friday morning, according to the medics, who said the president had been treated with the steroid dexamethasone.

Trump could be discharged from the hospital as soon as Monday as condition continues to improve, his doctors said.

Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, and the rest of his medical team provided an update on Trump’s treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows previously said officials were very concerned with the president’s condition before he was hospitalized.

US President Donald Trump speaks from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington where he is being treated for coronavirus. (Screengrab)

A small group of Trump supporters gathered outside the hospital on Sunday, some waving large blue Trump flags and others holding smaller American flags and Trump-Pence reelection signs.

The song “God Bless the USA” played in the background, occasionally interrupted by the supportive honking of a car horn, as the group waved the flags and paced back-and-forth outside the entrance to the military installation.

A much larger group had gathered Saturday night cheering for the president.

Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 18:53 - GMT 15:53