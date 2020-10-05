CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: France reports 12,565 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

French restaurants workers, wearing black armbands and hitting pots, protest in front their restaurant La Ville de Provins in Paris as part of a day of actions to urge French authorities to avoid closures or restrictions. (Reuters)
Reuters Sunday 04 October 2020
France on Sunday reported 12,565 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, falling from the previous daily toll that had a set a new record.

The total number of infections since the start of the epidemic rose to 619,190 cases, the health ministry said. France reported nearly 17,000 new infections on Saturday.

The number of deaths increased by 32 to 32,230.

There were 4,264 new cases of people being hospitalized over the last seven days, including 893 in intensive care units. That is slightly higher than the previous report on Saturday.

The rate of positive coronavirus tests in France keeps rising, reaching 8.2 percent on Sunday, up from to 7.9 percent the previous day.

Last Update: Monday, 05 October 2020 KSA 23:02 - GMT 20:02

