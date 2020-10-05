Coronavirus: Trump returns to hospital after ‘surprise visit’ to supporters outside

US President Donald Trump returned to the hospital where he is being treated for the novel coronavirus after driving past and waving to supporters outside.
“I learned a lot about #COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the books school,” says US President @realDonaldTrump before leaving hospital in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.https://t.co/RWgHRK5LFH pic.twitter.com/4z9bjewwbv— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 4, 2020
Supporters of the US president hold flags as they rally outside of Walter Reed Medical Center. (Reuters)
Last Update: Monday, 05 October 2020 KSA 12:32 - GMT 09:32