Coronavirus: Trump returns to hospital after ‘surprise visit’ to supporters outside

US President Donald Trump returned to the hospital where he is being treated for the novel coronavirus after driving past and waving to supporters outside.

Seen in a dark face mask, waving to crowds, the president’s motorcade rolled past before returning to the Walter Reed military hospital near Washington.

“We’re going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter shortly before his appearance.

“I’m about to make a little surprise visit.”

Trump also said he “learned a lot about Covid” by “really going to school,” as he has battled the virus in hospital.

“This is the real school. This isn’t the ‘let’s read the books school,’ and I get it, and I understand it, and it’s a very interesting thing,” he added.

Supporters of the US president hold flags as they rally outside of Walter Reed Medical Center. (Reuters)

Trump’s doctors said Sunday that he has “continued to improve,” adding that he could be discharged as early as Monday.

