Coronavirus: UAE reports 932 COVID-19 cases, lowest daily number since September 28

The United Arab Emirates reported 932 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest daily figure since September 28.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in the country was over the 1,000 mark for the past five days, a record-breaking jump that followed an uptick in cases as the UAE recorded 995 cases on Tuesday and 851 cases on September 28.

Read more: UAE could reimpose lockdowns as COVID-19 cases rise, official says

Over 87,660 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, according to the UAE health ministry, which reported three deaths and 1,287 recoveries.

The total number of cases recorded in the country is now close to 100,000, clocking in at 99,733.

There have been 429 COVID-19 related deaths and 89,410 recoveries since the pandemic broke out in early February.

The country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) announced Monday the formation of seven inspection teams - one in each emirate - to monitor the application of precautionary COVID-19 measures.

NCEMA also called on the health sector to prepare vaccination campaigns nationwide for a potential flu outbreak.

Last Update: Monday, 05 October 2020 KSA 13:34 - GMT 10:34