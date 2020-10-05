Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump briefly leaves Walter Reed to greet supporters

US President Donald Trump said he will leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center very soon to meet with supporters outside the hospital after receiving treatment for coronavirus, according to a tweet from the president.

“We're getting great reports from the doctors. This is an incredible hospital, Walter Reed, the work they do is just absolutely amazing and I want to thank them all. The nurses, the doctors, everybody here. I've also gotten to meet some of the soldiers and the first responders and what a group, I also think we're going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street,” said Trump in a video he tweeted shortly before leaving the hospital to greet supporters outside.

“I learned a lot about #COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the books school,” says US President @realDonaldTrump before leaving hospital in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.https://t.co/RWgHRK5LFH pic.twitter.com/4z9bjewwbv — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 4, 2020

“It's been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn't the "Let's read the book school." And I get it and I understand it. And it's a very interesting thing. I'm going to be letting you know about it. In the meantime, we love the USA and we love what's happening. Thank you,” he added.

Video footage by news agencies showed the president wearing a face mask and waving to crowds as he drove past.

