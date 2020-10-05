India’s coronavirus tally rises to 6.6 mln with over 74,000 new infections

India has registered a single-day spike of 74,442 new coronavirus cases, driving the country’s overall tally since the pandemic began to 6.6 million.
The Health Ministry on Monday also reported another 903 virus deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 102,685.
India has reported the second most infections globally after the United States, but its daily new infections are now on a downward trend, though still the highest in the world.
The number of active virus cases in the country has also remained below 1 million for the past two weeks.
The country’s recovery rate stands at 84 percent, the highest in the world, with more than 5.5 million people recovered from coronavirus so far, according to the Health Ministry.
Last Update: Monday, 05 October 2020 KSA 09:34 - GMT 06:34