Lebanon’s coronavirus infections continue to rise as hospitals struggle to keep up  

Lebanon’s caretaker health minister Monday warned novel coronavirus cases were increasing, urging more private hospitals to help prepare for any further deterioration.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Mediterranean country had kept its numbers relatively low since its first case in February, but the easing up of measures this summer has set infection rates back on the rise.

Covid-19 infections have shot up to 44,482 including 406 deaths since February, and Lebanon on Sunday put 111 villages and towns on lockdown in a bid to stem the pandemic.

“The rate of infections in Lebanon has reached 120 per 100,000 people per week, which is considered to be a peak and brings us closer to the European scenarios,” said Hamad Hassan.

As a comparison, official French figures show new coronavirus cases stand above 250 per 100,000 people in Paris per week.

Hassan, who has been caretaker minister since the government resigned in the wake of an August 4 explosion in Beirut, said

Lebanon’s death rate stood at 1.2 per 100,000 cases of infection.

He called the localized lockdowns across the country a “last chance”.

Residents in concerned districts should remain at home and public institutions there close for eight days until early Monday next week, the interior ministry has said.

Cases have spiked in the aftermath of the massive Beirut port explosion that killed more than 190 people and overwhelmed the capital’s health services with thousands of wounded.

Authorities fear the continuous rise of cases could further overwhelm the fragile healthcare sector.

Hassan said the authorities were working on securing an extra 300 intensive care beds for coronavirus patients.

He urged more private hospitals to pitch in with help, saying only 15 were receiving Covid patients so far out of 130 hospitals in total nationwide.

“We don’t have the luxury of time; there is a need for responsible participation from all hospitals to save the Lebanese,” he said.

Lebanon on Saturday notched up a new record of 1,321 new cases in 24 hours.

“Many hospitals have reached full capacity,” Firass Abiad, head of a major public hospital battling Covid, warned Sunday on Twitter.

“Some patients have had to stay in the emergency departments, or to be transported long distances to reach an intensive care bed.”

Read more:

Lance Armstrong races to raise funds following Beirut blast

Photographer captures loss and hope following Beirut blast in new photo series

Last Update: Monday, 05 October 2020 KSA 16:10 - GMT 13:10