‘Don’t be afraid of Covid,’ Trump says as he prepares to leave hospital

US President Donald Trump will be discharged from the hospital later Monday, he announced on Twitter, days after being admitted for the coronavirus.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Last Update: Monday, 05 October 2020 KSA 21:55 - GMT 18:55