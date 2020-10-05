‘Don’t be afraid of Covid,’ Trump says as he prepares to leave hospital

US President Donald Trump will be discharged from the hospital later Monday, he announced on Twitter, days after being admitted for the coronavirus.

Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Hospital last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, Trump said he would be leaving the hospital later that evening and said he was “feeling really good!” The president said: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

He added: “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

