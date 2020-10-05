CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

‘Don’t be afraid of Covid,’ Trump says as he prepares to leave hospital

A car with US President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center. (Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English Monday 05 October 2020
Text size A A A

US President Donald Trump will be discharged from the hospital later Monday, he announced on Twitter, days after being admitted for the coronavirus.

Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Hospital last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

On Monday, Trump said he would be leaving the hospital later that evening and said he was “feeling really good!” The president said: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

He added: “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 05 October 2020 KSA 21:55 - GMT 18:55

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top