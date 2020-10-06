Britain prioritizes remdesivir for those who need it most amid COVID-19

Britain is prioritizing its supplies of the drug remdesivir for COVID-19 patients who need it most in the face of rising demand, Britain's health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that further supplies were expected at the end of October.

“We are aware of a rise in the use of remdesivir in line with an increase in COVID-19 hospital cases,” a health ministry spokesman said in an emailed statement.



“While there remain plenty of remdesivir supplies, we have asked the NHS (National Health Service) to temporarily priorities patients to ensure those most likely to benefit can access it.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 KSA 13:09 - GMT 10:09