Coronavirus: Iran’s Rouhani cancels top meeting due to possible COVID-19 infection

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has canceled a scheduled government meeting due to a possible coronavirus infection, according to Fars news agency.
Iran’s semi-official news agency said in a tweet late on Monday that Rouhani was scheduled to hold a top government meeting on Tuesday hosted by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament.
Fars said Rouhani canceled the meeting amid fears of contracting coronavirus after Ghalibaf visited the Imam Khomeini Hospital earlier.
Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday nearly the whole country was on a coronavirus red alert as cases and deaths rose to record levels, with a member of the state task force's warning field hospitals might be needed if people flout the rules.
Last Update: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 KSA 03:53 - GMT 00:53