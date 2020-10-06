Coronavirus: Total UAE COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 with 1,061 new cases

The United Arab Emirates’ total coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000 as the country recorded 1,061 new cases on Tuesday.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The total number of cases in the UAE was 100,794, while the total number of recoveries was 90,556 after 1,146 new recoveries were reported.
Additionally, six deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 435.
The country has conducted 102,379 tests in the past 24 hours.
On Monday, the UAE reported its lowest daily figure since September 28 with 932 new coronavirus cases.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UAE reports 932 COVID-19 cases, lowest daily number since September 28
Coronavirus: UAE could reimpose lockdowns as COVID-19 cases rise, official says
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 KSA 13:55 - GMT 10:55