Coronavirus: UAE’s Air Arabia announces free global COVID-19 health coverage

The United Arab Emirates’ Air Arabia announced on Tuesday that it will offer free global COVID-19 health coverage for all its passengers traveling on flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, according to a press release.

The low-cost airline said the coverage is included with the booking and is valid for 31 days from the day of the passenger’s departure. It includes medical expenses and quarantine costs, the airline announced.

“The new COVID-19 global assistance cover underlines our commitment to customers in helping them travel with confidence and additional ease of mind. At Air Arabia, we always ensure that every step of our customer journey remains safe, seamless and driven by added value to customers,” the CEO of Air Arabia Adel al-Ali said.

The United Arab Emirates’ total coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000 as the country recorded 1,061 new cases on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, the UAE has been detecting more than 1,000 new cases a day – a drastic rise from daily reported case counts averaging just under 400 at the end of July.

Health officials have repeatedly urged the public to adhere to safety protocols at all times.

Last Update: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 KSA 15:31 - GMT 12:31