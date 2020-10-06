CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: WHO chief says ‘there is hope’ to have a vaccine by year-end

A screengrab of WHO chief during a virtual press conference on June 24, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters, Geneva Tuesday 06 October 2020
A vaccine against COVID-19 may be ready by year-end, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressing the end of a two-day meeting of its Executive Board on the pandemic, said: “We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope.”

Nine experimental vaccines are in the pipeline of the WHO-led COVAX global vaccine facility that aims to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

