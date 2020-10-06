UAE resumes issuing visas to domestic workers, entry permits for government employees

The UAE has started re-issuing visas for domestic workers to enter the country and resumed issuing entry permits for employees of government and semi-government organizations and other vital sectors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

“The resumption of this service is within the framework of strengthening the country's efforts towards supporting recovery plans, the economy as well as the tourism industry. It is also in coordination with the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority,” MOFA said in a statement.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The country had suspended issuing all types of work permits in March as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The ministry said applicants can submit their applications via the website of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship. They should also present a negative coronavirus test upon arrival to the UAE.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in coordination with the NCEMA resumes the granting of entry permits for domestic workers as well as employment permits for government and semi-governmental entities and vital facilities in the country. pic.twitter.com/jiliuMN93f — Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) October 5, 2020

Employers are required to ensure that their arriving employees enter a 14-day quarantine period.

The Authority “will continue to allow entry of domestic workers of all nationalities with valid residency permits as well as government, semi-government and vital sector employees, provided that their employers submit applications via the authority's website (ica.gov.ae).”

The UAE’s coronavirus tally stands at 100,794 confirmed cases, 90,556 recovered patients and 435 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai amends travel protocols, eliminates some requirements

Coronavirus: Dubai reduces COVID-19 PCR test to 250 dirhams across the emirate

Coronavirus: Dubai shops can deny entry to customers violating COVID-19 precautions

Coronavirus: Over 700 beachgoers in Dubai fined for violating COVID-19 precautions

Last Update: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 KSA 19:28 - GMT 16:28