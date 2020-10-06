US President Donald Trump discharged from hospital after coronavirus scare

US President Donald Trump was discharged from the hospital Monday evening after spending nearly four days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the coronavirus.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Now that President Trump is busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists. Support masks. Support mask mandates nationwide.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 5, 2020
Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Supporters of US President Donald Trump outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Oct. 5, 2020. (Reuters)