US President Donald Trump discharged from hospital after coronavirus scare

US President Donald Trump was discharged from the hospital Monday evening after spending nearly four days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the coronavirus.

Trump was taken to the hospital on Oct. 2, hours after he and his wife, Melania, tested positive.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Trump announced via Twitter that he would be leaving the hospital after “feeling really good!” The president said: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Shortly before Trump was discharged, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took a swipe at the president. “Now that President Trump is busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists. Support masks. Support mask mandates nationwide,” Biden tweeted.

Now that President Trump is busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists. Support masks. Support mask mandates nationwide. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 5, 2020

The two are scheduled to face off in their second televised debate on Oct. 15. Biden said Monday that he would participate as long as experts said it was safe to do so.

But Trump said that he would be back on the campaign trail soon.

Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

In the days following his positive test, several White House officials and politicians close to the president tested positive.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced that she tested positive for the virus on Monday morning “while experiencing no symptoms.” Two other senior White House staff and more mid-level employees also tested positive, Bloomberg reported.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Oct. 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Read more:

US elections: Biden will attend second debate with Trump if scientists say it’s safe

White House press secretary, assistant test positive for coronavirus days after Trump

- Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 KSA 02:21 - GMT 23:21