Coronavirus: Israeli PM’s wife may have violated lockdown with haircut

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife may have violated the country’s coronavirus lockdown by inviting a hairdresser into the official residence last week to prepare her for a public service video advocating the wearing of masks.

Read more: UAE has no plans to travel to Israel following coronavirus lockdown, despite reports

The Yediot Ahronot newspaper reported that Sara Netanyahu had a hairdresser visit on the eve of the festive Sukkot holiday. Hair salons and barber shops are closed as part of a nationwide lockdown imposed last month, and people have been ordered to remain within 1,000 meters of home except for essential activities.

An official statement released in response to the news report said Sara was strictly abiding by all the coronavirus regulations, including sheltering at home and enforcing the wearing of masks at the official residence.

As a public figure making an informational video, she believed she was entitled to employ the services of the hairstylist, the statement said.

It added that they both wore masks and gloves during the appointment and that she asked the stylist to refrain from making conversation.

The newspaper said that while the prime minister is entitled to such services as a public servant, his wife is not.

An ordinary Israeli would pay a 500-shekel ($150) fine for violating the restriction.

The prime minister has been the target of mass demonstrations in recent months, with protesters calling on him to step down while he is on trial for corruption and criticizing his response to the coronavirus.

Israeli protesters sit on the ground during a demonstration against the Israeli prime minister and against the second nationwide lockdown imposed by the government in a bid to stem the increase of coronavirus cases, in Tel Aviv, October 1, 2020. (AFP)

Israelis have also expressed anger about a number of recent instances in which senior officials and their family members violated lockdown orders.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Iran’s Rouhani cancels top meeting amid fears of contracting COVID-19

UAE, Israel foreign ministers meet at Holocaust memorial in Germany

Yasser Arafat passed up Palestine peace deals from two US presidents: Prince Bandar

Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 12:28 - GMT 09:28