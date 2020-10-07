Over 10 mln, number of coronavirus tests done exceeds population in UAE: Official

The UAE’s health authorities have conducted more than 10 million coronavirus tests, becoming the first country in the world where the number of COVID-19 tests performed exceed the total population, government spokesman Dr. Omar al-Hammadi said on Tuesday.
The UAE’s population is approximately 9.6 million.
Al-Hammdi also highlighted the number of tests and infections reported during the period from September 30 to October 6.
During this period, 720,802 tests were performed, an 8 percent increase compared to the number of tests done the previous week. Those tests revealed 7,704 confirmed coronavirus cases, a 16 percent increase in the number of infections.
The number of recovered patients during that period reached 8,018 recoveries, marking a 23 percent increase compared to the week before.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths increased to 19 fatalities during the same period, which is a sharp rise of 73 percent when compared to the number of deaths during the previous week.
The UAE crossed the 100,000 mark of confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The tally now stands at 100,794 confirmed cases, 90,556 recovered patients and 435 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 04:16 - GMT 01:16