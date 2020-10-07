CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

US President Trump showing no symptoms of coronavirus: White House physician

US President Donald Trump pulls off his face mask at the White House after returning from being hospitalized, Oct. 5, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters Wednesday 07 October 2020
US President Donald Trump has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, with a physical examination and his vital signs showing his condition remains stable, White House physician Sean Conley said on Wednesday.

Conley, in a statement released with Trump’s permission, said the president has been fever-free for more than four days and had not needed or received any supplemental oxygen since his initial hospitalization.

Trump was hospitalized on Friday after tests showed he had contracted COVID-19. He returned to the White House on Monday.

Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 20:24 - GMT 17:24

