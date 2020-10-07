US elections: Harris and Pence test negative for coronavirus before debate

Kamala Harris has again tested negative for the coronavirus. The campaign reported her results on Wednesday, less than 12 hours before she is scheduled to debate Vice President Mike Pence. She took the test Tuesday.

Pence also tested negative on Tuesday, according to the White House.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Harris and Pence will appear on stage at the University of Utah for a 90-minute debate.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Both candidates will have plexiglass around them as an additional precaution. That was requested by the Biden-Harris campaign, and Pence’s team objected.

Harris also tested negative for the virus on Monday.

In a related development, US President Donald Trump is planning to take part in next week’s presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, but the former VP said Tuesday the debate should not take place if the president still has the coronavirus.

“The President intends to participate in person,” Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, told Al Arabiya English in an email.

Read more:

US elections: Biden will attend second debate with Trump if scientists say it’s safe

After Trump, which White House staff, Republicans tested positive for coronavirus?

Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 18:59 - GMT 15:59