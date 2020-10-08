Coronavirus: UK could roll out COVID-19 vaccine next month, say NHS documents

A coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out in the UK next month, according to a report by British newspaper The Sun, citing leaked documents from the National Health Service (NHS).

The UK’s NHS has sent out provisional plans asking staff to be ready to begin mass vaccination next month, according to unspecified documents allegedly seen by The Sun.

The vaccine will reportedly require two injections, with 28 days apart, creating potential logistical problems to ensure that millions of people remain protected from the disease between the jabs.

To roll out the vaccination program, the NHS plans to establish five mass vaccination centers including in London, Leeds, and Hull, according to the Sun.

These centers will be supported by mobile vaccination units and homecare visits for vulnerable residents, with the aim to roll out the mass vaccination program between three to six months.

The Sun quoted an unnamed health source in support of its article.

“The earliest we are likely to get the first trial results is in a month’s time - which means the best case scenario for a potential roll out is just before Christmas,” the source reportedly said.

“But planning is well under way, so there will be no delay in vaccination once we have a working jab,” it added.

The country is currently experiencing a resurgence of the coronavirus, with cases rising at a rate of about 14,000 per day.

