Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to maintain distance learning system for rest of semester

Saudi Arabia has announced that students across all levels will remain under the distance learning system for the remainder of the semester amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a confirmation from the Kingdom’s Education Minister.

“Given the emphasis on the importance of the leadership’s concern for students from coronavirus, and after assessing the situation during the past weeks, a Royal Decree has been issued to continue the remote education system for the remainder of the first semester in general, university and technical training education levels according to the applicable protocols,” Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh tweeted on Thursday.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The Kingdom successfully implemented an internal emergency and crisis plan from February 1 that helped facilitate the move from in-person classes to distance learning, the report added.

Foreign student Amro, attending the French International Lycée in Riyadh, studies at home on March 23, 2020 as schools in Saudi Arabia are closed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

More than six million students in Saudi Arabia returned to another academic school year on August 30 remotely from their homes via distance learning measures in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. At the time, education officials said students will continue distance learning measures during the first seven weeks of the new academic year and a review of a return to schools would be taken later on.

Saudi Arabia suspended all schools, universities and educational institutions in the Kingdom since March 9 as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak and instituted distance learning via online tools as an alternative.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UNESCO praises Saudi Arabia’s successful distance learning initiative

Coronavirus: More than 6 million students in Saudi Arabia begin school year remotely

Distance learning in Saudi Arabia may continue even after coronavirus: Minister

Last Update: Thursday, 08 October 2020 KSA 20:17 - GMT 17:17