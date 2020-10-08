Coronavirus: UAE records 1,089 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The UAE recorded 1,089 new coronavirus cases and 1,769 recoveries on Thursday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 102,929, while the total number of recoveries is 93,479.
Additionally, two deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 438.
WAM reported that 115,258 tests were conducted in 24 hours.
The UAE’s health authorities have conducted more than 10 million coronavirus tests, becoming the first country in the world where the number of COVID-19 tests performed exceed the total population, government spokesman Dr. Omar al-Hammadi said on Tuesday.
Last Update: Thursday, 08 October 2020 KSA 13:47 - GMT 10:47