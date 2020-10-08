Second-highest ranking officer at US Marine Corps tests positive for coronavirus

The second-highest-ranking officer in the US Marine Corps tested positive for the coronavirus, a statement from the military said Wednesday night.
“On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Gary L. Thomas, tested positive for COVID-19. He had been in self-quarantine since Tuesday, Oct. 6, out of an abundance of caution following notification of close contact with a person who later tested positive for the virus,” the statement read.
The news comes days after senior military officials and officers were ordered to quarantine after they came in contact with the number two officer of the US Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, on Monday.
“In accordance with established Marine Corps COVID policies, General Thomas will continue to quarantine at home. He is experiencing mild symptoms, but otherwise is feeling well,” Wednesday’s statement from the Marine Corps said.
Last Update: Thursday, 08 October 2020 KSA 02:42 - GMT 23:42