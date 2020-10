Saeb Erekat, the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, has been infected with COVID-19, according to an official statement.

“The Secretariat of the PLO Executive Committee and the NAD announce that Dr.Saeb Erekat, the PLO SG and the Head of the Negotiations Dept, has been infected with COVID-19, and wishes him a speedy recovery. We apologize for canceling all his appointments until his complete recovery,” a tweet from his official Twitter account read.

