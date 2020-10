Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 407 new infections, 513 recoveries in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia detected 407 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 338,539, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Medina reported the highest number of new cases with 54 infections, while Mecca reported 39 infections, Riyadh reported 23 new infections, and Jeddah reported 16 new infections.

The other new cases were confirmed in cities and provinces around the Kingdom, according to the ministry.

Twenty-four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in Saudi Arabia to 4,996.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 324,282 after 513 people recovered from the coronvirus in the past 24 hours.

Last Update: Friday, 09 October 2020 KSA 15:47 - GMT 12:47