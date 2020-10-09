Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

The UAE reported 1,075 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 104,004, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
The Ministry of Health conducts 120,665 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,075 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,424 recoveries and 4 death cases due to complications.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/4eqATSsLZq— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 9, 2020
