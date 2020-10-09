Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

The UAE reported 1,075 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 104,004, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

Four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the country to 442, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the UAE rose to 94,903 after 1,424 people recovered from the coronavirus.

The UAE has been witnessing a surge in new infections, largely due to people not following protocol measures.

However, the country has a high per capita rate of COVID-19 tests, having carried out more than 10 million tests in a population of about 9.9 million.

Last Update: Friday, 09 October 2020 KSA 13:51 - GMT 10:51