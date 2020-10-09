CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus measures leave almost 3 mln migrants stranded: UN

A health worker tests a migrant domestic worker from Africa before she travels back to her country, in Beirut suburbs. (Reuters)
AFP, Geneva Friday 09 October 2020
Text size A A A

More than 2.7 million migrants wishing to return home have become stranded abroad because of the coronavirus pandemic, the UN said on Friday, urging international action to address the crisis.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The scope and subsequent enforcement of tens of thousands of mobility restrictions, including border closures and nationwide lockdowns related to Covid-19, requires states to reach out to their neighbors and to migrants’ countries of origin to address their needs and vulnerabilities,” said the head of the UN’s International Organization for Migration, Antonio Vitorino.

-Developing

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 09 October 2020 KSA 11:36 - GMT 08:36

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top