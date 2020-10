Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Friday that coronavirus hotspots in Germany will be given 10 days to tackle their rising coronavirus numbers before tougher action is taken.

“We all sense that the big cities, the urban areas, are now the arena where we will see if we can keep the pandemic under control in Germany as we have done for months, or if we lose control,” Merkel said after talks with German mayors.

