US President Donald Trump expected to return to public meetings Saturday: Physician

US President Donald Trump is expected to return to public meetings this weekend, days after being discharged from the hospital due to the coronavirus.

“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” White House Physician Dr. Sean Conley said.

In his statement, Conley said that since Trump returned to the White House, he remained stable and “devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness.”

Trump was taken to the hospital on Oct. 2, hours after he and his wife, Melania, tested positive.

Conley noted that the president had responded “extremely well” to the treatments, “without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects.”

