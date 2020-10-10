Coronavirus: ‘I am feeling great,’ Trump tells supporters at White House

President Donald Trump appeared maskless before hundreds of supporters on Saturday for his first public event since contracting Covid-19, declaring from the White House balcony: “I am feeling great.”

“I want you to know our nation is going to defeat this terrible China virus,” Trump told the cheering crowd of hundreds below, most wearing masks but with very little social distancing at the outdoor event.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend the president's campaign rally on the South Lawn of the White House calling it a peaceful protest in Washington. (Reuters)

“It’s going to disappear, it is disappearing,” he said of the virus, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans and severely dented his chances of winning a second term on November 3.

Trump said he was “medication free” and revealed more details of his fight with COVID-19 in a televised interview aired Friday, one week after he was hospitalized with the virus.

