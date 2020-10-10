Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 405 new COVID-19 cases as death toll passes 5,000

Saudi Arabia recorded 405 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 338,944 and the COVID-19 death toll to 5,018.
SHOW MORE
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (405) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (22) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (455) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (324,737) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/fcAsq68xld— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) October 10, 2020
Last Update: Saturday, 10 October 2020 KSA 15:43 - GMT 12:43