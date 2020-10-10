CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 405 new COVID-19 cases as death toll passes 5,000

A Saudi man walks past a mural showing the face of King Salman bin Abdulaziz. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Saturday 10 October 2020
Saudi Arabia recorded 405 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 338,944 and the COVID-19 death toll to 5,018.

The highest number of new infections were reported in Medina, where officials confirmed 40 cases of the coronavirus.

Mecca reported 36 new cases, Riyadh reported 32 new cases, while Jeddah reported four new cases.

The other new infections were detected in cities and provinces around the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia rose to 324,737 after 455 people recovered from COVID-19.

Last Update: Saturday, 10 October 2020 KSA 15:43 - GMT 12:43

