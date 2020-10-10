Coronavirus: US CDC reports 213,037 deaths from COVID-19

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 7,641,502 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 58,302 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 926 to 213,037.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on October 9 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump appeared maskless before hundreds of supporters on Saturday for his first public event since contracting COVID-19, declaring from the White House balcony: “I am feeling great.”

